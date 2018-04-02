Missouri to play Minnesota in Citrus Bowl on New Year's Day

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Tigers' football team will face the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the Buffalo Wild Wings Citrus Bowl after finishing the season 10-3.

The game will be played in Orlando, Florida on January 1, 2015 at 12 p.m.

The Tigers finished the season 16th in the polls after falling to Alabama in the SEC Championship this weekend, 42-13.

The Golden Gophers finished 25th in the polls and posted a 8-4 record. Missiouri is 4-3-1 against Minnesota, with the most recent meeting between the two being back in 1970.

This will be the Tigers second Citrus Bowl appearance. In their first appearance, the Tigers defeated Southern Mississippi 19-17.

This will be Gary Pinkel's 10th bowl appearance as the Missouri head coach. He is 5-4 during his tenure at the school.