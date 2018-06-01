Missouri to Receive $26 Million from Drug Settlement

The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri's Medicaid program will receive $26 million through a national settlement with a pharmaceutical company.

The $2.2 billion settlement announced Monday involves Johnson & Johnson, one of its subsidiaries, the federal government and several states.

Authorities say the company had marketed the antipsychotic drugs Risperdal and Invega for unapproved uses in children, seniors and disabled patients.

Missouri Attorney General Chris Koster says the settlement returns money to the state's Medicaid program.

The figure includes $1.72 billion in civil settlements with federal and state governments as well as $485 million in criminal fines and forfeited profits.