Missouri to Receive MLK Memorial Replica

Columbia (AP) - A University of Missouri graduate who helped lead the effort to create the Martin Luther King Jr. National Memorial is bringing a piece of the new tribute of the slain civil rights leader to Columbia.

The school plans to honor King at a Jan. 25 celebration at the Missouri Theatre featuring television writer Larry Wilmore, a correspondent on "The Daily Show" with Jon Stewart.

A smaller replica of the King monument will be presented by Ty Christian, a 1977 Missouri graduate who was chief marketing strategist for the Martin Luther King Jr. National Memorial Project Foundation.

The city of Columbia installed a King memorial garden and public sculpture park in 1993 along a popular pedestrian trail.