Missouri to require child-safe packaging for liquid nicotine

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri soon will require child-proof packaging for liquid nicotine used in electronic cigarettes.

The measure signed Wednesday by Gov. Jay Nixon is aimed at making it more difficult for children to ingest chemicals in the liquid. Lawmakers have said that could prevent accidental poisonings.

Experts have said nicotine is especially dangerous for children.

Electronic cigarettes work by heating liquid nicotine into an inhalable vapor, which sometimes is flavored to taste like candy.

Retailers who violate the new law will face a $250 first-time fine. The fine is $500 for each additional offense.

The measure does not apply to liquid nicotine that's been sealed by a manufacturer and isn't intended to be opened by consumers.