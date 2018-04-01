Missouri to Require Notices With Mammograms

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon has signed legislation that he says will improve breast cancer detection.

The bill Nixon signed Tuesday will require medical facilities that perform mammograms to provide patients with information about dense breast tissue.

The notices will state that dense breast tissue can hide abnormalities that might otherwise be detected by mammograms and that women with other risk factors for breast cancer could benefit from supplemental screening tests.

Mammography facilities will need to provide the notices starting next January.