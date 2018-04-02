Missouri Tornado Drilled Postponed to March 6

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The Missouri statewide tornado drill scheduled for Tuesday is being pushed back two days because of the recent winter weather and other factors.

The Missouri State Emergency Management Agency says the drill will now be at 1:30 p.m. Thursday. The drill is part of Missouri 2014 Severe Weather Awareness Week, which runs through Friday.

March typically is the start of the tornado season and the drill will include the sounding of warning sirens. Residents are encouraged to seek shelter during the drill just as they would if an actual tornado was imminent.