Missouri Town Adjusts to Smoking Ban

KENNETT (AP) - Officials in a southeast Missouri town say they've encountered only a few problems enforcing a new smoking ban.

The Daily Dunklin Democrat reports voters in Kennett showed overwhelming support for the ban during April's elections. The Kennett City Council then approved the restrictions in a new ordinance.

Fire Marshal Scott Tutor says there has been widespread compliance in the two months since the law took effect. Tutor says he made multiple visits to only one restaurant for reported violations.

The ordinance prohibits smoking in enclosed places, places of employment, private clubs and within 5 feet of outdoor playgrounds, outside entrances, windows, and ventilation systems.

Several exemptions are included, such as for private homes, outdoor areas at workplaces, and bars and taverns whose licenses are held by charitable, religious, or veterans' organizations.