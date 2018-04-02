Missouri town pays $6K to owner of dog shot by police chief

By: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A woman whose pit bull was shot last year by a southwest Missouri police chief has agreed to a $6,000 settlement.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that an attorney for the dog's owner announced the settlement with the city of Sparta in a news release.

Then-Police Chief Andrew Spencer caught Elizabeth Womack's dog after it got loose and put it in a crate.

The release said the dog was never aggressive. But Spencer, who later resigned, wrote in a police report that the dog was barking at people.

Spencer said he couldn't find an animal shelter nearby that would take the dog. The police report says Spencer was dispatched to a crash and killed the dog at the department's shooting range.

Loose dogs are supposed to be held for five days.