Missouri town re-elects mayor who died last month

HILLSBORO, Mo. (AP) - Voters in the eastern Missouri town of Hillsboro have re-elected Frank Roland Jr. as mayor, even though he died last month.

Roland had been under hospice care when he died at age 81 on March 9, too late to remove his name from the ballot. He had been mayor since 1995 and was unopposed.

Roland received 87 votes. Write-in candidates received a total of 81 votes, according to unofficial results.

The Hillsboro Board of Aldermen will decide whether aldermanic president Jim Gowan will continue as interim mayor, or whether to appoint someone else to fill out Roland's term.