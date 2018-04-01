Missouri Track and Field Athletes Advance to Nationals

AUSTIN, Tx- In the West Prelims of the NCAA track and field several tigers advanced to the NCAA championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Freshman Markesh Woodson will move on in the Men's 100 meter dash. He qualified for nationals with a time of 10.33 seconds.This was good enough for fourth overall at the meet. He is one of two freshman in this event that will race in Eugene.

Sophomore Katrine Haarklau will also compete in Eugene. She moves on in the women's pole vault. She only missed one attempt of the four heights. She qualified with a height of 4.11 meters.

Other tigers that will also compete in Eugene are Malcom Pennix and Laura Roxberg. Pennix qualified in the long jump with a jump of 7.76 meters, which was good enough for 10th at the meet. Roxberg finished the women's 1500 meter with a time of 4:15.03. That time placed 3rd in the race. Also Kearsten Peoples will move on the Eugene in the shot put. She tossed a distance of 17.17 meters to finish second in the west prelims. The final tiger moving on is Dan Quigley in the 5k with a time of 14:51.24.

In total six tigers will compete in the NCAA championships that will take place in Eugene, Oregon on June 5th-8th.