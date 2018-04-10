Missouri Track and Field Athletes Earn All-American Honors

EUGENE, Ore. - Several track and field athletes from the University of Missouri received All-American honors at the NCAA Outdoor Championships this weekend.

Junior Kearsten Peoples received the sixth All-American award of her collegiate career after finishing third in the shot put. Peoples had a top mark of 17.47 meters.

Junior Macauley Garton also received an All-American award for his eighth-place finish in the javelin throw event with a top mark of 68.78 meters.

It was a successful weekend for the Tigers at the NCAA Finals. Junior Katrine Haarklau finished sixth in the pole vault competition on Friday and earned All-American honors when she cleared the bar at 4.20 meters.

Freshman Kaitlyn Fischer earned second team All-American honors after her ninth-place finish in the 10,000 meter run with a time of 33:12.37 on Thursday.