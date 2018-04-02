Missouri Transportation Agency Selling Items Online

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri Department of Transportation is selling off some of its tools and equipment in an online auction.

The list of almost 200 items includes air compressors, generators, drill presses, welders, anvils, lawn mowers and floor jacks. The department says it no longer needs them after the consolidation of its central Missouri facilities.

The equipment will be sold online through a site called www.GovDeals.com from June 12 through June 18.

MoDOT also plans to sell some vehicles in the near future.