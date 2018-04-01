Missouri transportation commission back to full strength

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Gov. Eric Greitens has appointed two new members to the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission.

The appointees announced Friday mean the six-member commission is back to a full slate for the first time since early this year.

Greitens appointed northwest Missouri farmer Terry Ecker to replace commissioner Mary Nelson, who had remained on the board after her term expired in March.

He appointed St. Louis area construction company CEO Bob Brinkmann to fill a seat that had been vacant since Jan. 30, when Greitens withdrew the nomination of Ed Hillhouse. Former Gov. Jay Nixon had appointed Hillhouse in early December.

Both Ecker and Brinkmann were appointed as Republicans, though Brinkmann has contributed significant amounts of money to both Democrats and Republicans.