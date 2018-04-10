Missouri Transportation Department consider solar roadways

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Department of Transportation is set to test the feasibility of sidewalks and roadways embedded with solar panels.

The Jefferson City News-Tribune reported that department officials hope the specially designed solar panels will provide enough electricity to meet the power needs of a rest area.

Tom Blair, assistant district engineer with the department's St. Louis area district, says officials are working with Idaho-based Solar Roadways.

Roadways said its system of solar panels contain LED lights to create lines and signage without paint. Solar Roadways also said the panels can communicate with one another, a central control station and vehicles. According to the company, the panels have heat elements to prevent snow and ice accumulation.

Blair said the department will be a continuing part of federal testing on the company's panels.