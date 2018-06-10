Missouri Transportation Panel to Get New Chairman

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - There will be a new chairman of the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission starting in March.

Vice chairman Stephen Miller, of Kansas City, will take over as chairman from Joe Carmichael, of Springfield, who will become vice chairman. Both men are attorneys.

The rotation is common practice at the commission, which oversees funding for Missouri's roads, bridges and other modes of transportation.

The six-member panel currently has two vacancies. Gov. Jay Nixon last week withdrew the nominations of Kelley Martin, of Kansas City, and Bryan Scott, of St. Louis, to the transportation commission after they were not confirmed by the state Senate.