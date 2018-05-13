Missouri Tree Trimmer Dies After Electrocution

PARKVILLE (AP) - Fire officials say a tree trimmer was electrocuted after he came in contact with an electrical wire in northwest Missouri.

The Southern Platte Fire Protection District says the man died Monday while working as part of a three-man crew outside a home in Parkville.

Parkville police say a buckstrap used to hold the man got loose, and a metal piece on the strap hit an electrical wire with 7,600 volts going through it.

The tree trimmer died instantly. His name and the company he worked for have not been released.