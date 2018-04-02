Missouri trial ordered for man accused in grandma's death

By: The Associated Press

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — A northwest Missouri judge has ordered a trial for a man accused of fatally beating his 81-year-old grandmother.

The St. Joseph News-Press (http://bit.ly/1r5P5WK) reports that a Buchanan County judge on Friday bound 40-year-old Michael Ray Courter for trial on a charge of second-degree murder.

St. Joseph police Detective Frank Till testified during a preliminary hearing Friday that Clyda Spurgeon died in April in her home from repeated blows to her head. Till also said a hammer was found in Courter's car.

Courter later was arrested in Michigan.

