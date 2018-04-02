Missouri Truckers and Farmers Feel Price Crunch

Most of us have seen some relief at the gas pump. The price you pay in the store for things you buy everyday depends on how much it costs to get the goods there. A big part of that cost is fuel.

"The farmers and the truckers are getting ripped off real bad," farmer Jim Woolard said.

Because prices for the fuel they use are at record highs.

While consumers have seen some relief at the unleaded gas pump, there's no relief in sight for truckers and farmers, diesel prices are more than $3.30 a gallon. Prices in Mid-Missouri exceed the national average. It's $3.16 right now, up nearly a dollar from a year ago.

Gasoline prices dropped 12 cents in the last week, while diesel went up a penny. Charles Cuff delivers equipment to hospitals around mid-Missouri.

"When it goes up, it's going to affect my bottom line. Most companies are trying to give you a fuel surcharge," Cuff said.

A surcharge consumers will pay in the end.

"I mean, it's all going to end up, when it goes to the grocery store, the people that buys it at the grocery store is gonna have to pay for it," Cuff said.

For now, the burden lies on those with diesel vehicles. Gas stations say they're actually making less from diesel now in spite of the higher costs.