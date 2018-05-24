Missouri unemployment rate lowest since 2006, report says

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Economic Development announced Tuesday the state's unemployment rate dropped lower than the national average.

The department's report said Missouri's unemployment rate fell three-tenths of a point to 4.7 percent. That is lower than the national average of 5 percent and the lowest rate for Missouri since April 2006.

The job growth was led by the construction industry which added 1,500 jobs throughout November. The state's non-farm payroll employment also increased by 2,200 jobs during the month.

Gov. Jay Nixon called the numbers "another major milestone in our continued economic recovery."

John Scalise, a rehabilitation services manager at Job Point, said while 4.7 percent is low, people who don't have jobs are still struggling.

"One of the pluses of a lower unemployment rate is more people are working, and one of the downsides is it's a very competitive market for people trying to get a job," Scalise said.

He said the 2015 job world has changed drastically since 2006, and the struggles modern job seekers face are much different from those back then.