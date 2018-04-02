Missouri unemployment reaches 17 year low

JEFFERSON CITY — According to seasonally released data by the Missouri Department of Economic Development, the state's unemployment rate in April remained steady at 3.9 percent. The last time the state unemployment rate was lower was in September of 2000.

Missouri employment increased by roughly 3,300 jobs in April. The largest growth was in health care and social assistance where over 5,200 jobs were created. This was followed by administrative support and waste management services after an increase of nearly 5,000 jobs. Growth also occurred in financial activities (+1,500) and in scientific and technical services (+1,400).

Missouri's unemployment rate has remained lower than the national average of 4.4 percent for 25 consecutive months.