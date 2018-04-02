Missouri Universities Raise Funding Concerns

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Officials from Missouri's public universities are raising concerns about reduced revenues for education as state lawmakers consider an income tax cut.

A statement signed by the governing board presidents of nine state universities cites concerns that legislation could limit the money available for education.

Although the letter does not specifically mention the proposed income tax cut, the executive director of the Council on Public Higher Education said that is the subject of the concerns.

The Republican-led House could vote as soon as Wednesday on whether to give final approval to a bill that would eventually cut more than $600 million of income taxes for individuals and businesses.

Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon has said the bill could harm education funding. He vetoed a tax cut last year.