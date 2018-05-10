Missouri universities receive $20 million grant

COLUMBIA (AP) - Several Missouri universities will share a $20 million grant from the National Science Foundation for a five-year study on the potential impact of climate variations on agriculture, ecology and social issues.

The grant, announced Tuesday, will be shared by four University of Missouri campuses, Lincoln University, St. Louis University, Washington University and the St. Louis Science Center.

Each institution will use its share of the money for research on various aspects of climate, plant biology, community resilience and education/outreach.

John Walker, director of the Division of Biological Sciences at the University of Missouri-Columbia, said the project will predict short- and long-term changes in climate and research the impact on plant life and communities.