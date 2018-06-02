Missouri University Offers Discounts for School Vote

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Missouri State University has come up with a new way to encourage students to vote in the Student Body Elections.



The Springfield News-Leader reports the Missouri State Bookstore will offer a discount equal to the student voter turnout - 20 percent if roughly 4,100 students vote. The student body elections polls opened Monday and close Wednesday evening.



The arrangement is a partnership between the bookstore and Student Government Association.



If turnout reaches 35 percent, the bookstore will increase the discount to 25 percent on all official BearWear and Souvenirs. If voter turnout reaches 50 percent - about 10,000 voters - the discount goes up to 30 percent on BearWear and Souvenirs.



The discounts will be available April 11-12.