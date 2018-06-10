Missouri Urban Journalism Workshop explores food for the future

COLUMBIA - Aspiring journalists from 15 different high schools came together this week to report on issues dealing with local and global hunger and food.

The University of Missouri hosted the Missouri Urban Journalism Workshop where students worked in the KOMU 8 News and the Columbia Missourian's newsrooms with faculty and staff from MU and other national publications and universities.

Of the 15 participants, four focused on convergence journalism and produced a newscast containing their own packaged stories. The convergence students traveled around Columbia and Boone County to put together news stories for their final newscast that was produced in the KOMU newsroom.