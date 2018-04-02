Missouri Urban Journalism Workshop: Health in Missouri

COLUMBIA - In light of the Supreme Court's decision on the Affordable Care Act, students from the Missouri Urban Journalism Workshop explored how health and healthcare affect our daily lives. As part of this workshop students produced a newscast focused on the ACA, pink slime, prescription drug abuse and nutrition in athletes.

This year marks the 42nd anniversary of MUJW bringing students from across the country to work together with professional journalists to produce stories, photos and broadcasts. MUJW is sponsored by the Dow Jones News Fund and takes place annually at the University of Missouri.

For more information on the Missouri Urban Journalism Workshop and to see all of the other work, visit their website.