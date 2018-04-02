Missouri utility group joins controversial transmission line

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A group representing Missouri municipal utilities has signed up for space on a transmission line that would carry wind power from western Kansas across Missouri and further east.

The Missouri Joint Municipal Electric Utility Commission said Thursday it signed an agreement for up to 200 megawatts of transmission space on the Grain Belt Express. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the commission represents municipal utilities that pool their resources to buy power.

The Missouri Public Service Commission blocked the transmission line last summer after strong opposition from landowners along the line's proposed route.

Texas-based Clean Line Energy, which is proposing the transmission line, said the agreement proves that there are customers for the line in Missouri.

Grain Belt Express has already won approval from Kansas, Indiana and Illinois regulators.