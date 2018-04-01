Missouri Valley Baseball Loses to William Woods

MARSHALL -- The Missouri Valley College baseball traveled to Fulton on Wednesday night to take on William Woods University in a one-game, nine inning non-conference game.

The Vikings came back from a deficit to tie the game mid-way through the game, but fell 9-7.

The Vikings will be in action again Saturday when they travel to Peru, Neb. to take on Peru State in a conference double-header. Game time is set for 1pm.