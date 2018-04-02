Missouri Valley College Men's Volleyball player earns weekly award.

MARSHALL - Missouri Valley College Senior setter Andrea Maggio was named the Heart of America Athletic Conference Setter of the Week, the conference announced Monday.

This is Maggio's third weekly award on the season, also picking up awards on January 23 and January 30. Maggio currently leads the NAIA in total assists (665), and is third in assists per game (9.93).

Maggio and the Vikings played in five matches last week, finishing with a 2-3 record. His best performance came in a 55-assist effort in a four-game win over Cincinnati Christian (Ohio).

The Viking men's volleyball team currently sits at 11-7, with a 5-1 record in conference play.

Missouri Valley's next match is Tuesday, when the Vikings travel to Lindenwood (Ill.) University-Belleville. The match starts at 7 p.m.