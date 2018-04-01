Missouri Valley College Men's Volleyball player earns weekly honor

MARSHALL - Missouri Valley College senior Setter Andrea Maggio has been named the Heart of America Athletic Conference Men's Volleyball Setter of the Week. Maggio finished out the week with 108 total assists in three matches.

Maggio is averaging 9.8 assists per game, with a .353 hitting percentage. In a win over Culver-Stockton (Mo.) College at home, Maggio picked up 41 assists, five kills, five digs and three aces. Friday, he recorded a career-high 54 assists in a five-game win on the road at Clarke (Iowa) University.

The Viking men's volleyball team is currently 3-1 on the season, and sits atop the Heart of America Conference with a 3-0 record in conference play. The Vikings next match is Tuesday, at Graceland (Iowa) University, at 7 p.m.