Missouri Valley College Men's Volleyball Rises Its Rank in Coaches' Top 10 Poll

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Valley College Vikings moved up two spots and now sit at No. 8 in the NAIA Men’s Volleyball Coaches’ Top 10 Poll. The men’s volleyball team began its season with a 3-1 record last week.

Senior setter Andrea Maggio from Vasto, Italy, was named the Heart’s Men’s Volleyball Setter of the Week. Missouri Valley leads the Heart of America Athletic Conference with a 3-0 conference record.

The Vikings look to advance their winning streak in their match against Graceland Tuesday at 7 p.m.