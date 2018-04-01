Missouri Valley College Student-Athletes Receive Honor

MARSHALL - A total of 35 Missouri Valley College student-athletes received the Scholar Athlete award for the 2012-2013 academic year.

The Heart of America Athletic Conference announced the award winners Tuesday.

To be eligible for this honor student-athletes must be nominated by their institution's head coach, must have a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.4 on a 4.0 scale, must meet a minimum number of credit hours and have been a student for two or more semesters at Missouri Valley College.

