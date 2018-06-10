Missouri Valley Hosts HAAC Cheer & Dance Championships

MARSHALL, MO -- The Missouri Valley College cheer and dance teams hosted the Heart of America Athletic Conference Championship and a NAIA Regional Qualifier at the Burns Athletic Complex Saturday. The Viking cheer squad won one HAAC competition and one regional competition, while the dance team finished second in its conference competition.

The MVC cheer squad took first place in both the NAIA Regional Qualifier competition and the Heart of America Athletic Conference competition in the Small Co-Ed Division. The first place finish allows the Vikings to compete at the National Cheerleaders Association National Championships in Daytona Beach, Fla. Apr. 10-14. Last year the Viking cheer squad took second place at Nationals in the NAIA Small Co-Ed Division.

Also at the NAIA Regional Competition Saturday, MVC took third place in the Mascot Competition and fifth place in the Small Dance Competition.

To go along with the Small Co-Ed Division HAAC championship the Viking cheer squad took third in the Mascot Division and second in the Small Dance Competition. The MVC cheer squad took second place in the HAAC, with Baker University taking the conference title.