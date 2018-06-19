Missouri Valley Preps for Hoops

MARSHALL, MO -- The Missouri Valley College men's and women's basketball teams attended the Heart of America Athletic Conference Media Day at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri on Monday.

On the men's side, the Vikings were picked to finish No. 8 in the 2012 HAAC Men's Basketball Preseason Coaches' Poll. The Vikings are coming off a 2011-2012 season in which they finished 10-21 overall and 5-13 in conference play. Head Coach Chad Lance enters his tenth season as coach of the Viking men's basketball team. The season tips-off Nov. 2 at home against Hastings (Neb.) College.

Picked to finish first in the conference was MidAmerica Nazarene University, followed by Evangel University, Baker University, Benedictine College, and Avila University rounding out the top five. Central Methodist University was picked sixth, Graceland University came in at No. 7, with MVC at No. 8, followed by Peru State University, and Culver-Stockton College.

The Lady Vikings were picked to finish in a tie for sixth in the 2012 HAAC Women's Basketball Preseason Coaches' Poll. The Lady Vikings received the same number of points as Graceland University. The Lady Vikings are coming off a 2011-2012 season in which they finished 10-19 overall and 6-12 in HAAC play. Head Coach Jolene Christensen enters her fifth season leading the Lady Viking basketball program. The season begins for the women's team Nov. 2 against Mount Mercy College at the Grand View Tournament in Des Moines, Iowa.

Picked to finish atop the conference was MidAmerica Nazarene University, followed by Avila University, Benedictine College, Central Methodist University, and Evangel University rounding out the top five. Following MVC and Graceland in a tie for sixth are Peru State College at No. 8, and Baker University and Culver-Stockton College in a tie for No. 9.