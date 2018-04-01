Missouri Valley Splits Conference Soccer Openers

MARSHALL, MO -- The Missouri Valley College men's and women's soccer teams split road conference matchups with MidAmerica Nazarene University Saturday, as the women won in overtime 2-1, while the men's team lost 1-0.



The Lady Vikings dug themselves out of an early hole, as MNU would score the game's first goal 37 minutes into the match.



The Lady Vikings would tie the game up at 1-1 late in the first half, thanks to a goal from Junior Defender Cecilee Kidd, her first goal of the season with under two minutes remaining in the first half.



The two teams played a scoreless second half, sending the game into overtime. With five minutes left In the first overtime period, the Vikings would find the back of the net, thanks to Junior Forward Floxy Owere, ending the game with a 2-1 Lady Viking win.



The win improves the Lady Vikings to 6-3 overall and 1-0 in Heart of America Athletic Conference play, while MNU drops to 5-5 overall and 0-1 in HAAC play



On the men's side, No. 9 MNU downed No. 13 Missouri Valley College 1-0. The loan goal in the match came midway through the first half. The Vikings would get five shots on goal, but none could get past the MNU keeper.



The loss drops MVC to 5-3-1 overall and 0-1 in HAAC play, and MNU improves to 8-0-4 overall and 1-0 in conference play.



Up next for the men's and women's soccer teams are home matchups with Culver-Stockton College on Tuesday. Lady Viking's are scheduled to get underway at 4:30 p.m., while the men's game is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at Gregg-Mitchell Field.