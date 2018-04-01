Missouri Valley Stays Ranked No. 3 in Latest Coaches Poll

Marshall, Mo. -- The Missouri Valley College Vikings football team remains ranked No. 3 in this week's NAIA Coaches' Top 25 Poll. The latest poll, released Monday, keeps the Vikings still ranked behind the same two teams as last week, No. 1 Marian (Ind.) and No. 2 is Georgetown (Ky.).



The Vikings are now 6-0 on the season, and 5-0 in Heart of America Athletic Conference play following Saturday's Homecoming win over then ranked No. 12 Benedictine College 42-26.



Other HAAC teams ranked include MidAmerica Nazarene University falling three spots to No. 13. Also ranked in this week's poll is Baker University moving up three spots to No. 18, Benedictine College which now sits at No. 16, and Evangel University climbs four more spots to No. 17.



The Vikings will travel to Lamoni, Iowa Saturday for a matchup with Graceland University. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m.