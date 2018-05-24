Missouri Valley upsets No. 4 seed in NAIA Championship first round

KANSAS CITY - In the first round of the NAIA Division I Mens Basketball National Championship, Missouri Valley defeated No. 4 seed Freed-Hardeman of Tennessee in overtime, 71-69.

Freed-Hardeman (28-4) took the game to overtime on a three point shot made by senior guard Ben Meis with nine seconds left in the second half.

Missouri Valley stretched the lead to 4 points after an inside shot by Raviel Burton at 2:23.

With 30 seconds left to play, Freed-Hardman's Cameron Lewis tied the game at 69.

Missouri Valley (22-10) finished on top with two free throws made by senior James Lane. The Vikings were led by the efforts of junior Raviel Burton. Burton finished with 20 points and 14 rebounds.

Missouri Valley looks to continue a seven game win streak as they advance to the second round of the tournament to play Mid-American Christian of Oklahoma (24-10) on Friday at 8 p.m.

The tournament tipped off at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri on Wednesday and will continue throughout the weekend. The national championship game will be played on March 24 at 7 p.m.