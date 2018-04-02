Missouri Valley Wrestler Earns National Award

MARSHALL - Missouri Valley College's top individually ranked wrestler added another honor to his award-filled season Wednesday.

Sophomore Jake Eskter has been named the NAIA National Wrestler of the Week for his performance during the week of February 10 in the No. 3 Vikings' dual victory over Division II Truman State University.

Eskter, the No. 1 wrestler in the 149 pound weight class, defeated Ryan Maus of Truman State by way of a 3-1 decision. The victory moved Eskter's season record to 17-2 and gave Eskter 80 team points on the year.

Eskter was nominated for national recognition after being named Heart of America Athletic Conference Wrestler of the Week Monday.

"This is a great honor for Jake," head wrestling coach Mike Machholz said. "Jake has had a tremendous regular season, but focus shifts to the postseason and leading the team to success at this weekend's regional qualifier and then to Nationals next month."

Eskter and the Viking grapplers are preparing for the 2014 NAIA Central Qualifying Group Tournament. Missouri Valley is hosting the tournament this year.

The tournament takes place Saturday, February 22 at the Burns Athletic Complex. Matches are set to begin at 9 a.m.