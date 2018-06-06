Missouri Veterans Home Welcomes New Resident
ST. JAMES- The Missouri Veterans Home welcomed a new resident, a Labrador and Golden Retriever mix named Jackson. Veteran Gary Railing has trained dogs for seven years. He started a new non-profit organization called "A Dog for a Veteran" which puts companion dogs with fellow veterans.
"We owe it to them," Railing said. "It's a way of saying thanks."
The Missouri Veterans Home is the first recipient of one of Railing's dogs. Railing got him from an animal shelter in Illinois about six months ago. Now, Jackson responds to more than 50 behavioral commands. Railing said he didn't get the idea to donate Jackson to the home until he recently drove past it.
"I just happened to be driving by on Interstate 44 and saw the sign for the veterans home and thought, 'you know, I think he just might make a pretty good companion dog,'" Railing said.
He contacted the administration about his idea. Home administrators said once they met Jackson, they instantly connected with him.
Missouri Veterans Home officials say certain residents already come in contact with dogs a few days a week for therapy sessions. But Jackson will be a permanent resident along with the 150 veterans who live at the home. Many residents say they look forward to the sense of home their new companion dog will bring.
"I'm very tickled about Jackson coming here, I really am," resident and veteran Michael Kozemczak said. "I think it will be an outstanding thing for the residents to have a pet here."
"Even if you've got a bad day, a dog will come up and start looking at you and giving you puppy eyes and stuff like that, and you start petting him. It kind of brings you up too," resident and veteran Richard Sullentrup said.
Sullentrup said it will also be a challenge to learn all the commands to properly communicate with Jackson.
"It's going to be basically up to us. We're going to have to re-learn ourselves, re-train ourselves more or less," Sullentrup said.
Although Railing is happy with his contribution to the Veterans Home, he said he's sad to say goodbye to Jackson.
The Missouri Veterans Home will host a welcome ceremony for Jackson on Wednesday. After that, he will be a full-time resident. To visit Railing's website for "A Dog for a Veteran," click here.
"We owe it to them," Railing said. "It's a way of saying thanks."
The Missouri Veterans Home is the first recipient of one of Railing's dogs. Railing got him from an animal shelter in Illinois about six months ago. Now, Jackson responds to more than 50 behavioral commands. Railing said he didn't get the idea to donate Jackson to the home until he recently drove past it.
"I just happened to be driving by on Interstate 44 and saw the sign for the veterans home and thought, 'you know, I think he just might make a pretty good companion dog,'" Railing said.
He contacted the administration about his idea. Home administrators said once they met Jackson, they instantly connected with him.
Missouri Veterans Home officials say certain residents already come in contact with dogs a few days a week for therapy sessions. But Jackson will be a permanent resident along with the 150 veterans who live at the home. Many residents say they look forward to the sense of home their new companion dog will bring.
"I'm very tickled about Jackson coming here, I really am," resident and veteran Michael Kozemczak said. "I think it will be an outstanding thing for the residents to have a pet here."
"Even if you've got a bad day, a dog will come up and start looking at you and giving you puppy eyes and stuff like that, and you start petting him. It kind of brings you up too," resident and veteran Richard Sullentrup said.
Sullentrup said it will also be a challenge to learn all the commands to properly communicate with Jackson.
"It's going to be basically up to us. We're going to have to re-learn ourselves, re-train ourselves more or less," Sullentrup said.
Although Railing is happy with his contribution to the Veterans Home, he said he's sad to say goodbye to Jackson.
The Missouri Veterans Home will host a welcome ceremony for Jackson on Wednesday. After that, he will be a full-time resident. To visit Railing's website for "A Dog for a Veteran," click here.
More News
Grid
List
LEBANON - Five children are dead and a woman is injured after a mobile home fire Wednesday, according to KY3... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson says he's keeping his predecessor Eric Greitens' ban on lobbyist gifts to... More >>
in
MILLER COUNTY - The Miller County Sheriff's Office made multiple arrests Tuesday night in connection to a long-term narcotics investigation... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - An audit released Wednesday found Osage County collected $95,000 too much when it came to property taxes... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia police arrested a 14-year-old male Wednesday, after they say he drove into a home. Officers arrived... More >>
in
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS (AP) — Authorities say a sinkhole has swallowed a pickup truck and temporarily trapped its driver near... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - One charity group is taking it's services on the road. Catholic Charities of Central and Northern... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY, (AP) — Democratic state Rep. Lauren Arthur has flipped a state Senate seat in Missouri's first special... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - An audit has found multiple problems with how Missouri tracks fraud within a program that provides... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson has announced new members of his senior staff. Marylyn Luetkemeyer is executive assistant... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Water and Light Advisory Board will meet this morning to discuss water quality and consumption issues... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY — Greitens’ sudden resignation puts the fate of a death row inmate on hold, again. Greitens granted... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – Gov. Mike Parson met with seven mayors from the "Missouri Mayors United for Progress" program. Parson... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri attorney general's office has determined that the St. Louis circuit attorney can release the... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri River Regional Library is adopting a missing child safety program. Code Adam is a... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Prosecutors filed a charge of sexual contact with a student Tuesday against a teacher at the Columbia Area... More >>
in
FULTON – Five people were charged Tuesday in the death of Carl DeBrodie, and his loved ones said they're glad... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Police Department needs assistance identifying the owner or driver of a red pick-up truck.... More >>
in