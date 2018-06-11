Missouri veterans organization forms to address employment and health care

COLUMBIA - Memorial Day is just over, but the efforts to help the veterans community continue.

The national Union Veterans Council and Missouri AFL-CIO co-hosted a rally of veterans at VFW Post 280 in Columbia to address their concerns and needs.

At a meeting, a state-level Union Veterans Council in Missouri formed to educate both the union members and the veterans on political issues to make their lives better.

"In order to make their life better both health care wise, economically for the families every way possible. They need to know what the issues are," said Mike Louis, President of the Missouri AFL-CIO.

Union Veterans Council Executive Director Will Fischer and Secretary of State Jason Kander addressed dozens of representatives of the Missouri veterans community at the meeting.

Fischer said Missouri is home to some 500,000 veterans, and all of them are from and part of the working class.

"What we wanna do is bring those folks together to really speak out together as veterans about our issues. And also let people know where our folks really are when it comes to our issues," Fischer said.

Employment and health care will be the two focus areas of the union.

Tuesday's meeting is the first in a series of events of the Missouri Union Veterans Council. Two meetings are scheduled in Kansas City and St. Charles on Wednesday and Thursday.