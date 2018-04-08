Missouri Vineyards Suffer

The Missouri Department of Agriculture announced Monday that wine producers will get outside help after April's hard freeze destroyed this year's crop. Up to 95 percent of grapes used to make wine this year can come from outside the state.

"I think we're thinking state-wide our average is about eighty percent loss," Cory Bomgaars from Les Bourgeois winery said.

At the Les Bourgeois vineyards in Rocheport, things don't look good because there's not a bud in sight.

"The variety in our vineyard that looks most damaged is the Chardonel variety. But, it also gives us one of our highest priced wines," Bomgaars explained.

Bomgaars says the plants that froze the worst will have to be cut off at the surface and re-grow from the ground up, making those plants fruitless for the next couple of years. Until then, Les Bourgeois will import grapes to help. But, that may actually add some new flavors.

"Quality has regional to it. Quality has distinct flavors, so the wine will lose some of its Missouri distinction, but the wine could be just as tasty, but it could not be tasting like a Missouri wine," Bomgaars said.

Bomgaars still has a little optimism.

"It is unfortunate. We might find some fun wines though," he said.

Bomgaars says Les Bourgeois doesn't know yet whether or not they'll need to bring in grapes to help next year.