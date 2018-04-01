Missouri Volleyball Improves to 7-1 with Win Over Valparaiso

COLUMBIA -- The Mizzou volleyball team got 15 kills from All-Southeastern Conference preseason selection Lisa Henning on Friday as the squad took down Valparaiso in straight sets.

The victory -- 25-17, 25-22, 25-18 -- is the Tigers' seventh in eight tries and inches the team closer to its first SEC contest, happening Sept. 12 against 16th-ranked Tennessee.

In addition to the effort from Henning, named SEC Offensive Player of the Week for Aug. 27-Sept. 2, Mizzou got 34 assists from junior Molly Kreklow, an All-SEC preseason pick, and 12 digs from sophomore Jade Hayes.

The Valparaiso match was Mizzou's first in the Morehead State Invitational. The Tigers will play Morehead State at 6 p.m. Friday and Savannah State at 5 p.m. Saturday. Those matches will help the team prepare for a competitive SEC schedule, which features 15th-ranked Florida, 16th-ranked Tennessee and 19th-ranked Kentucky.

2011, Mizzou's last Big 12 season, ended with a first-round NCAA Tournament loss to Florida.