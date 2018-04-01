Missouri Volleyball Team Looks To Advance To Elite Eight

The Missouri Volleyball team will play in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament Friday afternoon for only the second time in program history. Mizzou will play the 12th seeded Duke Blue Devils at 4 p.m. in State College, Pa.

Coincidentally, the only other time Mizzou reached the Sweet 16--in 2005--The tigers played in State College against Hawai'i. The Tigers won to advance to its only Elite 8 appearance.

Missouri beat the number five national seed Northern Iowa Panthers in the first round of the NCAA tournament, marking the biggest first-round upset in tournament history. The Tigers then beat Northwestern in four sets to reach the Sweet 16.

The Tigers are led by a core group of seniors and two outstanding freshmen. Just this week, senior outside hitter Paula Ampudia was named to the All-Central Region First Team, while senior libero Caitlyn Vann was an honorable mention pick.

Freshman setter Molly Kreklow was named All-Central Region Freshman of the Year.

Mizzou fans can listen to the Tigers' Sweet 16 broadcast for free on Mizzou All Access. The website to log onto is MUTigers.TV.