Missouri Volunteer Firefighter Suspected of Arson

OLD MONROE (AP) - A former volunteer firefighter is suspected in a series of eastern Missouri arson fires.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 19-year-old Dustin Mathew Grigsby of Old Monroe is charged with one count of arson, but authorities say he is the main suspect in 14 other structure fires that occurred near the small community this year. Grigsby is jailed on $50,000 cash-only bond.

Grigsby was a volunteer with the Old Monroe Fire Protection District, where his father is a captain. District officials were puzzled by the large number of suspicious fires this year, the most recent on Saturday at a detached garage, where a pickup truck was destroyed.

Security video footage from a business near the home led to the suspect. Grigsby was dismissed after the charges were filed.