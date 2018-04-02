Missouri voter photo ID measures pass House committee

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A Missouri House committee has approved two measures that could require people to show government-issued photo identification to vote.

One measure would ask voters to amend the state constitution to allow photo ID requirements. The other bill outlines how Missouri would implement those requirements if the amendment passes.

The Missouri House Committee on Elections voted 8-3 Tuesday to approve both bills.

The bills' sponsors say anyone without proper identification would still be able to cast a provisional ballot. Opponents say provisional ballots are rarely counted and basically amount to taking away someone's vote.

The legislation still must pass through another committee, but the full House could vote on the measures as soon as next week.

Similar legislation has been introduced in the Senate.