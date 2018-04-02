Missouri voters reject transportation sales tax

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A proposed transportation sales tax has been defeated in Missouri.

Voters rejected proposed Constitutional Amendment 7 to impose a three-quarters cent sales tax that was projected to raise at least $540 million annually over the next decade.

It would have funded more than 800 state projects, including the widening of Interstate 70 to three lanes in each direction between Kansas City and St. Louis.

The measure drew opposition both from tax-hike opponents and from those concerned about using a general sales tax to finance highways instead of traditional user fees. For nearly a century, Missouri roads have been funded primarily by taxes on fuel and vehicles.

It's been about two decades since Missouri raised its fuel taxes. Voters also defeated a transportation tax plan in 2002.