Missouri vs. Arkansas: news, scores and stats
COLUMBIA - Mizzou can win back-to-back SEC East championships with a win against Arkansas today. But it won't be easy. Arkansas is the 1st team ever to win back-to-back shutouts against ranked opponents.
Follow us here on our live blog for news, stats, scores and much more. Updates are in reverse chronological order.
#Mizzou @X_RAYted56 celebrates with the MIZ-ZOU chant after Markus Golden forces the fumble https://t.co/CHY8PgIcJf
#Mizzou @MIZ_MAUK7_ZOU "Honestly I could care less about the respect. I'm here to win championships." https://t.co/n1BQKPourM
#Mizzou @BIGboehmTHEORY "If you told me we would've got this 2 years in a row I would've laughed but this is awesome"https://t.co/AxNML9UckC
.@mmurphy6: "This is the start of the end. This is the perfect way to end the regular season but we got a lot more championships to win"
#Mizzou @KINGHUNT88 celebrates after scoring a TD https://t.co/WQwH4VJZKn
A timelapse of #Mizzou fans rushing the field after winning the #SEC East https://t.co/iGfSmW3lj1
Markus Golden: "Seeing all the fans, this felt like a rivalry from the start." #Mizzou
Markus Golden: "If they don't respect us now, they're never going to respect us." #Mizzou
Pinkel says Taylor Chappell "dinged his arm" which is why #Mizzou made the switch on the offensive line
Pinkel said he's not sure about the injury status of Russell Hansbrough #Mizzou
After the Georgia loss, Pinkel said he told the team this would be a year where they have to win games in the 4th quarter.
Asked Pinkel if there will be a day people expect #Mizzou to do this every year. He laughed and said "That's too deep for me."
Gary Pinkel: "Our fans were rocking." #Mizzou
Gary Pinkel: "This was pretty indicative of this football team of just battling." #Mizzou
#Mizzou finishes the regular season on a 6-game winning streak. The only 2 they were favored in: Kentucky and Vanderbilt
@GaryPinkel and the #BattleLine trophy! pic.twitter.com/htJ5vRg9mJ
#Mizzou is the only team in the #SEC to go undefeated in November in the past 2 years
#Mizzou final stats pic.twitter.com/ShAP9HZ2If
#Mizzou player chanting 'We Got Respect!' pic.twitter.com/Z0NU7ldVMK
#Mizzou had 20-1 odds of winning the #SEC East. If you had put down $20, you would've won enough to buy tickets to the #SEC Championship
#Mizzou is 1 of only 3 teams that have won 5 division titles since 2007. The other 2: Alabama and Florida St. Pretty elite company
Critics said #Mizzou didn't belong. After back to back division titles, they've proved everyone in the #SEC wrong
#Mizzou fans chanting We Want Bama' https://t.co/lFsW3udzcw
#Mizzou fans are chanting 'We Want Bama!'
Aarion Penton screams on the sideline: "The 4th quarter is where we live!" #Mizzou
#Mizzou announces Faurot Field is sold out pic.twitter.com/kUYV8jl5Ff
Bud Sasser has the most catches (64) of any #Mizzou WR since @TJMoe28 in 2010 (92)
#Mizzou has now started 3 drives inside the 10 yard line
And that's back to back weeks #Mizzou special teams has been beat by a fake
That's disappointing for #Mizzou. 16 play, 73 yard drive ends in a blocked FG. Arkansas still leads 14-6 in the 3rd quarter
#Mizzou changed up its offensive line at halftime. Taylor Chappell out. Connor McGovern moved from RG to RT. Mitch Hall is in at RG.
#Mizzou Play Breakdown: 24 passes 11 runs (by running backs)
Nice stop by the defense to start the 2nd half. Let's see if the offense made adjustments. #Mizzou
If #Mizzou can stop dropping the ball and give Taylor Chappell some help at RT, I think they can come back and win
Arkansas leads 14-6. This is the fewest points #Mizzou has scored in the 1st half since the Georgia game. pic.twitter.com/tim0ptXpOM
Wow. What a turn of events. #Mizzou goes from nearly turning the ball over deep in their own territory to making a 50-yard field goal
No fumble. That's a HUGE break for #Mizzou
So far, this is the worst performance since the Georgia game
Biggest offensive line in football? Doesn't matter for Markus Golden. His 16th TFL #Mizzou
Arkansas doing its best Missouri impression...7 penalties so far for the Hogs
...And #Mizzou gives it right back.
And that's what happens when you leave Markus Golden unblocked...
Georgia fans every time Jimmie Hunt drops a pass pic.twitter.com/nGlxLYao1z
#Mizzou on CBS: 34-0 loss to Georgia 59-42 loss to Auburn 42-10 loss to Alabama 31-10 loss to South Carolina Trailing Arkansas 14-3
So far we've seen a dropped pass on offense, a muffed punt on special teams and a dropped interception on defense. #Mizzou
With that Darius White catch, all of #Mizzou starting seniors have made a play on Senior Day
Marcus Murphy gives #Mizzou fans a scare by muffing the punt but he recovers. Tigers have still only fumbled once (fewest in the country)
And that means Arkansas will not get 3 straight shutouts against ranked teams
After missing 2 extra points last week, #Mizzou Andrew Baggett responds with a 52-yard field goal. Arkansas leads 7-3
Huge sack. May put #Mizzou out of field goal range. Taylor Chappell just got beat.
#Mizzou running backs have combined for just 5 carries, 1 yard so far.
That was a very fast 1st quarter. Arkansas leads 7-0. Here's the stats: pic.twitter.com/38Y3QixjSX
And that is #Mizzou 847th drop of the season
Nice catch by Bud Sasser. He has 39% of #Mizzou receiving yards this season
As I've said before, #Mizzou offense is at its best when Maty Mauk is running the football.
Arkansas scores 1st to start the #BattleLineRivalry; 7-0 with 6:48 remaining
Markus Golden on Senior Day #Mizzou https://t.co/DvUD8yju7f
Fireworks at Faurot pic.twitter.com/ItWCF8ndO9
Shane Ray is 3rd in the country with 14 sacks pic.twitter.com/bA2jHoxugm
Helias @HaHentges on the #Mizzou sidelines. Says he's still committed to Alabama pic.twitter.com/Dnn8zz4Yzt
Arkansas is the 1st team ever to win back to back shutouts against ranked opponents. pic.twitter.com/9jZZ3FWGuu
Maty Mauk has thrown 7 TD and only 1 INT over his past 4 games #Mizzou pic.twitter.com/onuqSFqHoj
The Mr. Mizzou sign is painted black for the Blackout pic.twitter.com/kgFNY7snoH
I think we know who the real rival still is pic.twitter.com/S94pk1G6lt
The traffic by Faurot Field pic.twitter.com/2laceWLZIr
1 hour until kickoff. This could be Faurot Field later today. pic.twitter.com/oklSgK6aKx
The Mr. Mizzou sign is painted black for the Blackout pic.twitter.com/ABIs6njlzf
2 hours until kickoff. Who's ready to heat some Hogs? pic.twitter.com/NYKtSUiKg0
Will this soon be changed to 'We Still Hate Arkansas?' #BattleLineRivalry pic.twitter.com/zZMbqjqbx7
