Missouri vs. Delaware State Live Blog

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Tigers took on the Delaware State Hornets on Saturday. The Tigers looked to bounce back after a tough loss last week against SEC rival Georgia.

No late uniform changes for #Mizzou, still going all black with glossy helmets @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/OWBO3Kaujt — Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) September 24, 2016

#Mizzou offense driving down the field with ease, 2 yd TD rush from Ish Witter caps off opening drive of 94 yards @KOMUsports — Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) September 24, 2016

Another long field for #Mizzou, 63-yard punt for Delaware State puts them at the 1 yard line @KOMUsports — Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) September 24, 2016

J'Mon Moore with a nice grab on a fade route, 4 yard catch for the TD @KOMUsports — Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) September 24, 2016

We are under 6 minutes into the game, Lock is 8-11 for 174 yards and a TD @KOMUsports — Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) September 24, 2016

#Mizzou's shortest drive of the day so far ends with a Tucker McCann 31-yd field goal. 16-0 Tigers lead @KOMUsports — Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) September 24, 2016

INT Michael Scherer, #Mizzou ball at the Delaware State 5 yard line @KOMUsports — Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) September 24, 2016

J'Mon Moore with a 6-yard TD catch, that was quick. 23-0 Tigers @KOMUsports — Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) September 24, 2016

Lock to Moore. Again. 9 yards for their 3rd TD connection of the game @KOMUsports — Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) September 24, 2016

1st QUARTER (not half) stats:

30-0 #Mizzou

Lock- 15/22 252 yds, 3 TD

Moore- 6 rec, 104 yds, 3 TD

Witter- 4 car, 17 yards, 1 TD@KOMUsports — Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) September 24, 2016

Ronnell Perkins has been ejected for targeting on the fake punt. 15-yard penalty negates first down @KOMUsports — Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) September 24, 2016

Delaware State's longest drive of the game so far ends in a fumble, recovered by #Mizzou at the 50 @KOMUsports — Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) September 24, 2016

2 yard rush TD Damarea Crockett, 37-0 #Mizzou with 10:57 left in the 2nd Quarter @KOMUsports — Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) September 24, 2016

Lock to Moore. You get the idea. TD #Mizzou @KOMUsports — Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) September 24, 2016

J'Mon ties the #Mizzou single game record for TD catches with 4, he also has 114 yards. The record is 236 yards @KOMUsports — Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) September 24, 2016

Damarea Crockett with a 16-yard TD run. 51-0 #Mizzou — Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) September 24, 2016

Here's the Crockett TD, which sets the new record for points in a half with 51, old record was 45 by San Diego State in 1979 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/VSbVx5QhfE — Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) September 24, 2016

TD Emanuel Hall, Lock ties his own record with 5 TDs in a game...it's still the 1st half @KOMUsports — Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) September 24, 2016

INT for John Gibson. 0:54 left in the 1st half as #Mizzou takes over possession @KOMUsports — Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) September 24, 2016

1st half in over (finally). #Mizzou leads Delaware State 58-0 @KOMUsports — Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) September 24, 2016

Remember the stands from the 1st half. This is them now. Feel old yet? @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/qVEFmdaKsS — Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) September 24, 2016

1st half stats:

DSU- 41 plays, 133 yards, 17:45 time of possession

Mizzou- 54 plays, 506 yards, 12:15 TOP@KOMUsports — Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) September 24, 2016

Marvin Zanders still in at QB for #Mizzou, probably going to run the ball a lot more to speed up the game @KOMUsports — Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) September 24, 2016

11 yard TD run Marvin Zanders, the first of his career, 65-0 #Mizzou with 5:47 left in the 3rd quarter @KOMUsports — Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) September 24, 2016

Marcell Frazier with the strip sack, ball recovered by #Mizzou at the DSU 35 yard line. Here we go again. @KOMUsports — Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) September 24, 2016

Marvin Zanders hits Eric Laurent for the 2-yard TD pass. It's 72-0 #Mizzou @KOMUsports — Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) September 24, 2016

This 72-point performance is a new record for #Mizzou in the modern era @KOMUsports — Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) September 24, 2016

#Mizzou no longer running with a high-tempo on offense, letting the play clock run down to about 10 seconds each play @KOMUsports — Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) September 24, 2016

END OF THE 3rd QUARTER: #Mizzou - 72

Delaware State - 0@KOMUsports — Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) September 24, 2016

Marvin Zanders scampers in for a 14 yard TD run, does #Mizzou go for 2 to hit 80 points? No, its 79-0 @KOMUsports — Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) September 24, 2016