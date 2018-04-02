Missouri vs. Delaware State Live Blog
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Tigers took on the Delaware State Hornets on Saturday. The Tigers looked to bounce back after a tough loss last week against SEC rival Georgia.
No late uniform changes for #Mizzou, still going all black with glossy helmets @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/OWBO3Kaujt— Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) September 24, 2016
#Mizzou offense driving down the field with ease, 2 yd TD rush from Ish Witter caps off opening drive of 94 yards @KOMUsports— Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) September 24, 2016
Another long field for #Mizzou, 63-yard punt for Delaware State puts them at the 1 yard line @KOMUsports— Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) September 24, 2016
J'Mon Moore with a nice grab on a fade route, 4 yard catch for the TD @KOMUsports— Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) September 24, 2016
We are under 6 minutes into the game, Lock is 8-11 for 174 yards and a TD @KOMUsports— Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) September 24, 2016
#Mizzou's shortest drive of the day so far ends with a Tucker McCann 31-yd field goal. 16-0 Tigers lead @KOMUsports— Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) September 24, 2016
INT Michael Scherer, #Mizzou ball at the Delaware State 5 yard line @KOMUsports— Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) September 24, 2016
J'Mon Moore with a 6-yard TD catch, that was quick. 23-0 Tigers @KOMUsports— Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) September 24, 2016
Lock to Moore. Again. 9 yards for their 3rd TD connection of the game @KOMUsports— Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) September 24, 2016
1st QUARTER (not half) stats:— Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) September 24, 2016
30-0 #Mizzou
Lock- 15/22 252 yds, 3 TD
Moore- 6 rec, 104 yds, 3 TD
Witter- 4 car, 17 yards, 1 TD@KOMUsports
Ronnell Perkins has been ejected for targeting on the fake punt. 15-yard penalty negates first down @KOMUsports— Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) September 24, 2016
Delaware State's longest drive of the game so far ends in a fumble, recovered by #Mizzou at the 50 @KOMUsports— Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) September 24, 2016
2 yard rush TD Damarea Crockett, 37-0 #Mizzou with 10:57 left in the 2nd Quarter @KOMUsports— Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) September 24, 2016
Lock to Moore. You get the idea. TD #Mizzou @KOMUsports— Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) September 24, 2016
J'Mon ties the #Mizzou single game record for TD catches with 4, he also has 114 yards. The record is 236 yards @KOMUsports— Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) September 24, 2016
Damarea Crockett with a 16-yard TD run. 51-0 #Mizzou— Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) September 24, 2016
Here's the Crockett TD, which sets the new record for points in a half with 51, old record was 45 by San Diego State in 1979 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/VSbVx5QhfE— Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) September 24, 2016
TD Emanuel Hall, Lock ties his own record with 5 TDs in a game...it's still the 1st half @KOMUsports— Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) September 24, 2016
INT for John Gibson. 0:54 left in the 1st half as #Mizzou takes over possession @KOMUsports— Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) September 24, 2016
1st half in over (finally). #Mizzou leads Delaware State 58-0 @KOMUsports— Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) September 24, 2016
Remember the stands from the 1st half. This is them now. Feel old yet? @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/qVEFmdaKsS— Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) September 24, 2016
1st half stats:— Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) September 24, 2016
DSU- 41 plays, 133 yards, 17:45 time of possession
Mizzou- 54 plays, 506 yards, 12:15 TOP@KOMUsports
Marvin Zanders still in at QB for #Mizzou, probably going to run the ball a lot more to speed up the game @KOMUsports— Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) September 24, 2016
11 yard TD run Marvin Zanders, the first of his career, 65-0 #Mizzou with 5:47 left in the 3rd quarter @KOMUsports— Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) September 24, 2016
Marcell Frazier with the strip sack, ball recovered by #Mizzou at the DSU 35 yard line. Here we go again. @KOMUsports— Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) September 24, 2016
Marvin Zanders hits Eric Laurent for the 2-yard TD pass. It's 72-0 #Mizzou @KOMUsports— Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) September 24, 2016
This 72-point performance is a new record for #Mizzou in the modern era @KOMUsports— Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) September 24, 2016
#Mizzou no longer running with a high-tempo on offense, letting the play clock run down to about 10 seconds each play @KOMUsports— Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) September 24, 2016
END OF THE 3rd QUARTER: #Mizzou - 72— Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) September 24, 2016
Delaware State - 0@KOMUsports
Marvin Zanders scampers in for a 14 yard TD run, does #Mizzou go for 2 to hit 80 points? No, its 79-0 @KOMUsports— Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) September 24, 2016
Todays attendance: 53, 472 (that's the paid attendance, not the number of people that actually came) @KOMUsports— Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) September 24, 2016
FINAL:#Mizzou - 79— Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) September 24, 2016
Delaware State - 0@KOMUsports