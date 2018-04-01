Missouri vs. Kentucky: Preview and predictions

COLUMBIA - This year, I'm hosting a weekly Mizzou football webcast to get you ready for gameday. Every week, I'll breakdown three things you need to know about the upcoming matchup. This week, Mizzou hosts Kentucky on Saturday, November 1 at 3 p.m. CST.

1. Breakout Season: Kentucky has really turned things around this season. They've already won more games this year (5) than their past two seasons combined (4). Plus, they hung with the No. 1 team in the country last week, trailing by only 7 points with just over 2 minutes to go in the game.

2. Recruiting: Missouri offensive coordinator Josh Henson pointed out that a big reason for Kentucky's success is its improved recruiting. According to Rivals, the Wildcats went from the 63rd best recruiting class in the country in 2012 to 17th last season. In comparison, Missouri was 34th last year.

3. Patrick Towles: Gary Pinkel credited Kentucky's breakout season to improved quarterback play. Patrick Towles, who wasn't even named the starting quarterback until 12 days before the season opener, is now arguably the best quarterback in the SEC East. He's a dual threat who has scored 16 touchdowns (12 passing, 4 rushing) with only 4 interceptions.

Prediction: Gary Pinkel always tells his team "those who win in November will be remembered". Pinkel's Tigers are 21-7 in the month of November since 2007, including 4-0 last year. I expect that trend to continue.

Missouri 23

Kentucky 20

Mihir's predictions this season: 5-3