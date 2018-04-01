Missouri Walmart employee allegedly filmed boy in bathroom

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Police say a manager at a Springfield Walmart used his cellphone to secretly film a 12-year-old boy in the store's bathroom.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that the allegations are made in an application for a search warrant that was used to obtain access to the manager's phone. No charges were immediately filed.

A Walmart spokesman says the assistant manager no longer works for Walmart.

Court documents say the boy told police he noticed a camera lens pointed at him while in a bathroom stall Jan. 18. A police officer reviewed security footage, and the manager was identified. The court documents say he told police he was only taking the video to "look and watch" and that he thought the 12-year-old boy was actually 16 to 18 years old.