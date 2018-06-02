Missouri Western Approves Tuition Increase

ST. JOSEPH (AP) - In-state tuition will increase about 2 percent at Missouri Western State University beginning in the fall.

The university's governing board on Thursday approved the increase of about $3.74 more per credit hour. The board also approved increases from 1 percent to 4.5 percent in room and board and 3.6 percent to 4.5 percent for food costs.

A budget official said Western is anticipating nearly $800,000 in mandatory increases in utility costs, health insurance, retirement and software and hardware contracts. The school also would like to offer faculty and staff a pay raise for the first time in three years.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports the tuition increase is expected to raise an estimated $850,000.

Resident students currently pay $212.86 per credit hour when fees are added to tuition.